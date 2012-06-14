JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesia's cement sales, an indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 15.6 percent in May from a year ago, data from the country's biggest cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Thursday. Sales by volume in May rose 12.8 percent on a monthly basis to 4.72 million tonnes, according to the data. Most sales were on Java and Sumatra islands. Sales by volume in the eastern islands of Moluccas and Papua jumped 40 percent for the second consecutive month. Indonesia posted 6.3 percent economic growth in the first quarter, the slowest growth in six quarters, due to a slowdown in export growth. Indonesia's cement sales fluctuate month to month depending on factors such as holidays and the government's end-of-year project completion deadlines. Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012: Month Volume m/m y/y (tonnes) May 4,718,797 12.8 15.6 Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0 Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2 Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2 Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3 Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3 Jul 4,376,898 6.7 16.8 Jun 4,101,104 0.4 20.7 May 4,082,890 9.3 24.8 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anand Basu)