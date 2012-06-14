JAKARTA, June 14 Indonesia's cement sales, an
indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, rose 15.6 percent in May from a year ago, data from the
country's biggest cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk
showed on Thursday.
Sales by volume in May rose 12.8 percent on a monthly basis
to 4.72 million tonnes, according to the data. Most sales were
on Java and Sumatra islands.
Sales by volume in the eastern islands of Moluccas and Papua
jumped 40 percent for the second consecutive month.
Indonesia posted 6.3 percent economic growth in the first
quarter, the slowest growth in six quarters, due to a slowdown
in export growth.
Indonesia's cement sales fluctuate month to month depending
on factors such as holidays and the government's end-of-year
project completion deadlines.
Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(tonnes)
May 4,718,797 12.8 15.6
Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0
Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2
Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9
Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2
Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6
Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3
Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8
Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3
Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3
Jul 4,376,898 6.7 16.8
Jun 4,101,104 0.4 20.7
May 4,082,890 9.3 24.8
