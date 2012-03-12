JAKARTA, March 12 Indonesia's domestic cement sales, an indicator of economic health in Southeast Asia's largest economy, grew strongly in February at 23.9 percent year-on-year, according to data from the largest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk on Monday. Sales in February reached 4.1 million tonnes, slightly higher than January's 4.06 million tonnes, said the firm. "Low 2011 loan to GDP ratio at around 30 percent combined with low levels of interest rates should allow credits to continue growing, paving the way for economic growth," said Teguh Hartanto, deputy head of research at Jakarta-based Bahana Securities in the daily report. The country's cement sales fluctuate from month to month depending on a variety of factors, including religious holidays, which can delay construction, and the government's end-of-year project completion deadlines. Bank Indonesia said on Thursday that it sees the economy expanding at 6.5 percent in the first quarter and expected full year gross domestic product at the lower end of range 6.3-6.7 percent. Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012: Month Volume m/m y/y (tonnes) Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2 Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3 Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3 Jul 4,376,898 6.7 16.8 Jun 4,101,104 0.4 20.7 May 4,082,890 9.3 24.8 Apr 3,734,202 -0.9 17.1 Mar 3,769,437 14.9 11.3 Feb 3,279,386 -7.0 9.7 Jan 3,525,392 -9.8 4.8 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)