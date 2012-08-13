JAKARTA, Aug 13 Indonesia's domestic cement
sales, an indicator of economic growth, rose 9.9 percent in July
from a year ago, up from 9.5 percent in June, data from the
country's biggest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk
showed on Monday.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy consumed more than 4.8
million tonnes of cement in July, up 7.2 percent on a monthly
basis. The Moluccas islands and Papua led July growth at 51.1
percent, while main islands Java and Sumatra led sales volumes.
"We are looking at higher monthly basis sales in July, most
likely because sales in outer Java has started to pick up," said
Salman F. Alamsyah, an analyst at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
June sales slowed due to project completion in Sumatra and
Kalimantan and fears in May of a possible fuel hike, he added.
Indonesia's cement sales fluctuate on factors such as
holidays and government project completion deadlines. Data shows
the economy expanded 6.4 percent in the second quarter, driven
by investment and domestic consumption.
Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its policy rate at a record
low 5.75 percent for a sixth consecutive month, saying the rate
remained consistent with low inflationary pressures.
Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:
Month Volume m/m y/y
(tonnes)
Jul 4,811,416 7.2 9.9
Jun 4,488,689 -4.9 9.5
May 4,718,797 12.8 15.6
Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0
Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2
Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9
Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2
Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6
Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3
Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8
Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3
Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3
Jul 4,376,898 6.7 16.8
