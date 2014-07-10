BRIEF-Unternehmens Invest: dividend of 0.35 euro per share
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesia's central bank kept its key reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as widely expected, at a policy meeting on Thursday.
The meeting took place a day after a disputed presidential election in which both candidates claimed victory.
All 11 analysts in a Reuters poll had projected the central bank would keep the policy rate at 7.50 percent for an eighth straight month.
The central bank also left the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and the lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively.
Bank Indonesia had raised the rate by a total of 175 basis points between June and November last year to support the frail rupiah, battle inflation and help contain the wide current-account deficit.
KEY DATA:
Announcement date Rate (percent)
---------------------------------------
10-Jul-2014 7.50
12-Jun-2014 7.50
08-May-2014 7.50
08-Apr-2014 7.50
13-Mar-2014 7.50
13-Feb-2014 7.50
09-Jan-2014 7.50
12-Dec-2013 7.50
12-Nov-2013 7.50
08-Oct-2013 7.25
12-Sep-2013 7.25
29-Aug-2013 7.00
15-Aug-2013 6.50
11-Jul-2013 6.50
13-Jun-2013 6.00
14-May-2013 5.75
11-Apr-2013 5.75
07-Mar-2013 5.75
12-Feb-2013 5.75
10-Jan-2013 5.75
For more historical data, please see
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Randy Fabi)
* FY earnings after taxes were marginally positive and amounted to 0.4 million euros (compared to 0.6 million euros in the previous year)
FRANKFURT, April 28 Growth in bank loans to euro zone households set a fresh post-crisis record in March, while lending to companies and the supply of money also rose more than expected, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.