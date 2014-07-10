JAKARTA, July 10 Indonesia's central bank kept its key reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as widely expected, at a policy meeting on Thursday.

The meeting took place a day after a disputed presidential election in which both candidates claimed victory.

All 11 analysts in a Reuters poll had projected the central bank would keep the policy rate at 7.50 percent for an eighth straight month.

The central bank also left the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and the lending facility rate at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively.

Bank Indonesia had raised the rate by a total of 175 basis points between June and November last year to support the frail rupiah, battle inflation and help contain the wide current-account deficit.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

10-Jul-2014 7.50

12-Jun-2014 7.50

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50

12-Dec-2013 7.50

12-Nov-2013 7.50

08-Oct-2013 7.25

12-Sep-2013 7.25

29-Aug-2013 7.00

15-Aug-2013 6.50

11-Jul-2013 6.50

13-Jun-2013 6.00

14-May-2013 5.75

11-Apr-2013 5.75

07-Mar-2013 5.75

12-Feb-2013 5.75

10-Jan-2013 5.75

(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Randy Fabi)