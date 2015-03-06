JAKARTA, March 6 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves rose in February from the prior month's $114.3 billion, said deputy central bank governor, Halim Alamsyah.

He said he believed the forex reserves could be at $115.5 billion in February, but could not confirm the precise figure.

The central bank will announce the forex reserves total for February later on Friday.

