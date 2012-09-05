JAKARTA, Sept 5 Indonesian consumers in August were more confident on the economy in the next three to six months because of increasing job prospects, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday. The August consumer confidence index was 115.7 , higher than 113.5 in July. AUG JUL JUN Consumer confidence index 115.7 113.5 114.4 Present situation index 107.1 105.0 107.5 Expectation index 124.3 122.0 121.3 CONTEXT: The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities across Southeast Asia's largest economy, where domestic consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy. A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are optimistic. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)