JAKARTA, April 4 Indonesian consumers were slightly less confident in the economy in March as they saw higher price pressures in the next three to six months due to a possible fuel price hike and Eid al-Fitr festivities, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday. According to the survey conducted in March, the consumer confidence index weakened to a nine-month low of 107.3, though an index of above 100 means that consumers in general are still optimistic. MAR FEB JAN Consumer confidence index 107.3 111.7 119.2 Present situation index 102.4 103.5 110.9 Expectation index 112.1 120.0 127.5 CONTEXT: An index of above 100 shows optimism, while below 100 signals pessimism. The survey is based on 4,600 households in 18 cities in Southeast Asia's largest economy, where domestic consumption accounts for about 60 percent of the economy. Consumers were less optimistic about economic conditions due to lower jobs and income. Indonesia's parliament on Saturday endorsed a plan to allow the government to raise petrol prices should the benchmark Indonesian crude price rise 15 percent above the government's target level of $105 per barrel. The country's statistics bureau on Monday announced that inflation in March picked up to 3.97 percent year-on-year from 3.56 percent in February. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)