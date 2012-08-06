JAKARTA, Aug 6 Indonesian consumers were
slightly less confident on the country's economy for the next
three months, due to worries over jobs and rising price
pressures, a central bank survey showed on Monday.
The consumer confidence index in July fell to 113.5, from a
five-month high of 114.4 a month earlier, though remained higher
than in May. Data earlier on Monday showed Indonesian GDP as
surprisingly buoyant in the second quarter, at 6.4 percent
growth year-on-year.
Respondents on the consumer index survey expected less jobs
to be available in the next few months as an economic downturn
may delay the start of private and government projects, the
survey said.
JUL JUN MAY
Consumer confidence index 113.5 114.4 109.0
Present situation index 105.0 107.5 103.8
Expectation index 122.0 121.3 114.3
CONTEXT:
The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities
across Southeast Asia's largest economy, where domestic
consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy.
A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are
optimistic.
Consumers remain optimistic on the economy in the next six
months and expect an increase in price pressures during the
Christmas and New Year holidays.
Consumers also expect a rise in income, driven by strong
business activity due to cheap bank loans and improving
infrastructure.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)