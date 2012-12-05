JAKARTA, Dec 5 Consumers in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, remained confident in the economy in November but expected fewer jobs would be available in coming months, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday. November consumer confidence index rose slightly to 120.1 from 119.5 a month earlier due to strong consumption and higher wages, the report said. The survey did not give details on why consumers expected fewer new jobs would be available in the next few months. However, the respondents surveyed in 18 cities across Indonesia saw increasing business activity due to robust economic growth and the ease of getting loans. NOV OCT SEP Consumer confidence index 120.1 119.5 117.7 Present situation index 113.0 111.8 110.2 Expectation index 127.2 127.3 125.3 CONTEXT: The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities across Indonesia, where domestic consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy. A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are optimistic. Consumers expect pressures on prices would increase in the next three months, particularly for foodstuffs, house rent, electricity, gas and fuel. A recent rise in provincial minimum wages which will come into force in 2013 was also boosting consumers' expectations in November, the survey said. Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo says government sees economy to expand between 5.9-6.3 percent in the final quarter this year. Indonesia's gross domestic product rose 6.2 percent in the third quarter, slowing down from 6.4 percent in the previous quarter. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)