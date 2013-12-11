JAKARTA Dec 12 Surging interest rates, the
highest inflation in years and a plunging rupiah have done
little to dent the appetite of Indonesia's growing middle class
to shop, adding pressure on the central bank to keep policy
tight over the next few months.
The majority of economists polled by Reuters expect Bank
Indonesia to keep rates on hold at its meeting on Thursday but
doubt it has much choice but to increase them over the next
three months simply to keep investors onside once the U.S. Fed
does start to pull back on years of cheap money.
Figures this week showed that November purchases of middle
class must-haves - cars and motorbikes - both rose, while
overall retail sales in October shot up more than 12 percent
from a year earlier.
"The effectiveness of interest rates should be reviewed.
Bank Indonesia needs to look at other non-economic factors such
as consumption and investment patterns," said Eric Alexander
Sugandi, economist at Standard Chartered in Jakarta.
He said any change in consumption patterns will take time.
"Interest rate hikes are more to lure foreign money. So, the
immediate impact will be on the financial account, rather than
current account," Sugandi said.
Bank Indonesia has pushed up its main interest rates by 175
basis points since June. Inflation, at a 4-1/2-year high, is
expected to finish the year at close to 9 percent.
So concerned is the government about its current account
deficit, running at 3.8 percent of GDP in the third quarter,
that earlier this week it announced planned tax hikes to dampen
luxury imports, which continue to rise despite a 20 percent
slump in the value of the rupiah this year.
A sign of the resilience of consumption came in October
retail sales which went up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, and
a central bank survey predicted household spending would stay
strong in November.
Growth in motorbike sales, which have become a major
indictor of the spending habits of Indonesia's emerging middle
class, did slow in November, but was still 10.6 percent up from
a year earlier, while auto sales grew 7.75 percent, above the
industry target.
Those increases came in the wake of the central bank's
hawkish rates policy, efforts to curb credit and the
government's June move to hike fuel prices by an average 33
percent.
Bank Indonesia has raised concerns over persistently strong
loan growth, trimming its target for growth next year - a broad
hint to banks to be more conservative with their lending.
In September, annual loan growth accelerated to 23.1
percent.
Even higher downpayment rules for auto purchases and housing
loans have had limited impact.
"The outlook for Indonesia's consumer sector remains
positive and less negatively affected by monetary crisis than
other sectors," Mandiri Sekuritas wrote in a research note.
It pointed to strong population growth, significant growth
in the emerging middle class segment and overall higher per
capita income.
(Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)