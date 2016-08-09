(Repeats for Asian morning trade. No change to text.)
* Consumer confidence index highest since March 2015
* Companies see better business condition -Nomura survey
* Consumption makes up more than half of GDP
* Rupiah has risen 5 pct against dollar this year
By Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA, Aug 8 Indonesian firms ranging from
restaurant chains to snackmakers are stepping up investment and
launching new products as improving economic conditions and
easier access to credit drive a spurt in consumer demand in the
country of 250 million people.
Consumption, which typically makes up more than half of
Indonesia's gross domestic product, is often seen as a key
indicator for the health of the overall economy.
A consumer confidence index from the country's central bank
released on Monday posted its highest reading since March 2015.
"There is a revival in the purchasing power of Indonesians,"
Prijono Sugiarto, president director of Indonesian conglomerate
PT Astra International Tbk, told reporters last week.
"Slowly but surely, it's improving."
Astra, which derives most of its revenue from auto
distribution, posted a 12 percent fall in net profit for the six
months ended June 30 from a year earlier due to weaknesses at
its financial services and mining equipment businesses.
The company expects the launch of its new line of cars and
motorcycles to support its performance in the second half of
this year, Sugiarto said.
Helping support consumer activity are signs economic growth
is gaining momentum and a relaxation in the central bank's rules
for property loans, which take effect this month.
Data last week showed Southeast Asia's largest economy grew
a stronger-than-expected 5.18 percent in the second quarter, its
fastest pace in 2-1/2 years. This marks a pickup from 2015, when
the economy posted its weakest growth in six years as consumers
reined in spending.
Companies are now starting to turn bullish on the outlook
for this year: A survey of 25 "relatively large" Indonesian
companies published by Nomura last week shows that 89.5 percent
of respondents expect more favourable business conditions in the
next 12 months.
"There seems to be widespread recognition that the
government's reform efforts are on the right track," Nomura
said.
PT Mayora Indah Tbk, one of Indonesia's biggest
confectionary makers, has raised its revenue target by 20
percent to 17.5 trillion rupiah ($1.3 billion) for 2016, company
commissioner Hermawan Lesmana told Reuters.
The company, which is known for its Kopiko candies and Beng
Beng wafers, is benefiting from lower raw material costs as
imports have become cheaper due to the stabilisation of the
Indonesian currency, Lesmana said.
So far this year, the rupiah has strengthened nearly
5 percent against the dollar as investors turned more confident
about key government programmes such as infrastructure building
and a tax amnesty scheme.
Indonesia's PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (ICBP), the
consumer brands unit of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk,
is running out of milk production capacity due to "tremendous
sales growth in the first half", said Indofood Sukses corporate
secretary Werianty Setiawan.
The company plans to add manufacturing lines and roll out
new brands for potato chips and instant noodles.
($1 = 13,133.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Additional
reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sam Holmes)