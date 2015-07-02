JAKARTA, July 2 Credit in Indonesia expanded
about 11 percent in the first half of this year, central bank
deputy governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.
Economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy has
slowed this year. In an effort to spur it, the central bank has
reduced the minimum downpayments consumers have to pay for cars
and motorcycles while increasing the percentage of a home price
that a buyer can borrow.
In late June, Warjiyo said he expected credit growth for all
of 2015 of 13-14 percent.
