JAKARTA Dec 16 Indonesia's government said on
Tuesday it is prepared to buy back government bonds from the
secondary market if needed, after outflow pressures pushed the
yield on its 10-year benchmark bonds to 8.514 percent, the
highest since Oct. 1.
"For policy response, we always monitor bond market and we
are prepared to buy back bonds if bond market is under
pressure," Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said in a joint
press conference with the central bank.
Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said
the central bank is in the bond and the rupiah foreign exchange
markets to smooth out volatility. On Monday, when the rupiah
tumbled, BI also said it was in both markets.
Adityaswara also said Indonesia's fundamentals have
improved, with current account deficit for 2014 seen at $25
billion or 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) against
a$29 billion deficit last year.
(Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)