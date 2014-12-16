* Rupiah slides to 16-year low
* Hawkish comments from Fed meeting feared
* Russian central bank raises main rate to 17 pct
JAKARTA, Dec 16 Indonesia's government said on
Tuesday it will buy government bonds back from the secondary
market if needed as the rupiah slumps and government bond yields
soar on the flight of capital from the country.
The Russian central bank raised its main interest rate to 17
percent on Tuesday morning, vacuuming capital out of emerging
market countries and pushing the yield on Indonesian 10-year
benchmark bonds to 8.514 percent, the highest since Oct 1.
The rupiah reached a fresh 16-year low of 12,930
against the dollar, although it recovered to 12,650 by 0828 GMT.
Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said the rupiah's fall
was also caused by expectations of more hawkish statements
coming out the Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting
on Wednesday.
Indonesia's Finance Ministry said that between Dec 1 and Dec
12, 11.2 trillion rupiah ($8.8 billion) of foreign money exited
the government bond market, and foreign ownership of government
bonds declined to 38.9 percent from 39.5 percent as capital flew
out.
The yield on 10-year bonds rose 82 basis points
as the price fell in December.
"We always monitor the bond market and we are prepared to
buy back bonds if the bond market is under pressure,"
Brodjonegoro said in a joint press conference with the central
bank.
Brodjonegoro said the Indonesian government's bond
stabilisation framework (BSF), a safety protocol to counter
massive outflows in the bond market, had not yet been activated.
The protocol includes having the government and state firms buy
in the secondary bond market.
Robert Pakpahan, head of the government's debt management
office, said the government probably wouldn't need to deploy BSF
measures until year-end.
Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia (BI) has been more active in both
the bond and rupiah foreign exchange markets. Central bank
deputy governor Perry Warjiyo said BI bought 1.5 trillion rupiah
of bonds on Monday and another 200 million rupiah on Tuesday to
offset the outflow.
Analysts at Mandiri Sekuritas said the outflow in the bond
market had not yet ended, predicting from historical patterns
that another 13 trillion rupiah of worth of bonds would be sold.
Warjiyo declined to disclose how much BI has intervened to
aid the ailing rupiah. BI has said since October its foreign
exchange reserves were at a "safe" level and it was ready for
"measured intervention" to keep the rupiah in a healthy range.
($1 = 12,690.0000 rupiah)
