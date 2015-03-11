JAKARTA, March 11 Indonesia's rupiah was heading to a "new normal" and there was no need to panic, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, after the currency hit a 17-year low.

President Joko Widodo held talks with senior central bank and economic ministers late on Wednesday, as the rupiah fell to its lowest level since August 1998.

"We don't need to panic and worry because this is a step towards a new normal," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said after the Jakarta meeting, adding that the central bank would ensure dollar availability in the forex market.

