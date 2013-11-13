JAKARTA Nov 13 Indonesia's current-account
deficit was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product in the third
quarter, or the equivalent of $8.4 billion, Bank Indonesia said
on Wednesday.
The July-September deficit narrowed from 4.4 percent of GDP
in the second quarter, and was worse than the government's
estimate of 3.3-3.5 percent.
The widest measure of the flow of goods, services and money
in and out of Indonesia has remained in deficit for nearly two
years, due to strong demand for consumer goods and the high cost
of oil imports.
The Southeast Asian country's large current-account gap in
the second quarter was a main trigger for foreign portfolio
funds selling Indonesian assets and the rupiah remains
one of the most vulnerable emerging market currencies to
tapering in U.S. monetary stimulus.
Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark interest rate by 25
basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, taking markets by
surprise, to help manage the worryingly large deficit in the
current account.
Finance Minister Chatib Basri said last week the
current-account deficit at year-end could be lower than 3.3-3.5
percent, as imports were showing signs of decline as consumer
demand slows.
