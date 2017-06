JAKARTA Nov 22 Indonesia raised 7 trillion rupiah ($775.6 million) in a debt auction on Tuesday, above its 6 trillion rupiah target, the finance ministry said in a statement.

It received total bids of 12.2 trillion rupiah.

Indonesia raised 118.44 trillion rupiah from debt in the first nine months, and has a 39.9 trillion target for the fourth quarter. ($1 = 9,025 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)