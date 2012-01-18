JAKARTA Jan 18 Bank Indonesia Governor
Darmin Nasution said on Wednesday the central bank plans to buy
long-term government bonds to support bond prices.
Bank Indonesia has been buying short and medium-term
government bonds in the market since September last year to
support prices, Nasution said, after foreign investors sold
Indonesian bonds on euro zone debt worries.
Nasution gave no size or timing for the purchases.
He also said he saw a deficit in the country's current
account this year as imports overtake exports.
