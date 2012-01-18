JAKARTA Jan 18 Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said on Wednesday the central bank plans to buy long-term government bonds to support bond prices.

Bank Indonesia has been buying short and medium-term government bonds in the market since September last year to support prices, Nasution said, after foreign investors sold Indonesian bonds on euro zone debt worries.

Nasution gave no size or timing for the purchases.

He also said he saw a deficit in the country's current account this year as imports overtake exports. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)