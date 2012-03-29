JAKARTA, March 29 Indonesia aims to raise 6 trillion rupiah ($655.92 million) in a debt auction on April 3, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The finance ministry has raised 60.385 trillion rupiah of conventional government bonds and sukuk so far this year, above its first quarter target of 53.2 trillion rupiah, as local banks increased buying in the past two months. ($1 = 9,147.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)