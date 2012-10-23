JAKARTA Oct 23 Indonesia raised 9 trillion rupiah ($937.01 million)from a debt auction, above a 6 trillion rupiah target, an official at the debt office told Reuters on Tuesday.

The finance ministry received total incoming bids of 17.96 trillion rupiah, said acting head Robert Pakpahan, who gave no details on amount raised for each series.

Indonesia offered 1-year T-bill, 6-year bonds, 11-year bonds and 21-year bonds.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy plans to raise 29 trillion rupiah worth of conventional and sharia government bonds in the fourth quarter of this year.

