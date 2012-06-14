Fitch Affirms Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance at 'AA-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia-based Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited's (WLMI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating at 'AA-'(Very Strong). The Outlook is Stable due to WLMI's solid financial profile and the unchanged credit profile of its ultimate parent, Westpac Banking Corporation (WBC; AA-/Stable). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Fitch's assessment of WLMI's strategic importance t