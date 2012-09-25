JAKARTA, Sept 25 Indonesia's finance ministry
raised 5.3 trillion rupiah ($554.25 million) from a bond auction
on Tuesday, above a 5 trillion rupiah target, with the highest
bid-to-cover ratio of 3.58 for 21-year bonds, a
trader told Reuters.
The ministry received total incoming bids of 11.8 trillion
rupiah, compared to 14.1 trillion rupiah at the previous auction
on Sept. 11.
According to data from the debt office, foreign ownership
rose to 30 percent of the total outstanding as of Sept. 21 from
29.4 percent on Sept. 11.
($1 = 9,562.5 rupiah)
