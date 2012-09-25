JAKARTA, Sept 25 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 5.3 trillion rupiah ($554.25 million) from a bond auction on Tuesday, above a 5 trillion rupiah target, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio of 3.58 for 21-year bonds, a trader told Reuters.

The ministry received total incoming bids of 11.8 trillion rupiah, compared to 14.1 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on Sept. 11.

According to data from the debt office, foreign ownership rose to 30 percent of the total outstanding as of Sept. 21 from 29.4 percent on Sept. 11.

