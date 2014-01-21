JAKARTA Jan 21 Indonesia's finance ministry
raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion) at a bond auction on
Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.
The country sold all offered government securities, with
yields for 1-year T-bills, 5- and 10-year bonds all lower than
the previous auction on Jan. 7.
The yield for 1-year T-bills was 7.01260 percent, against
7.34775 percent. The yield on 5-year bonds was
7.83358 percent, compared with 8.64861 percent.
The yield for 10-year bonds was 8.43996 percent,
compared with 9.18643 percent.
Indonesia aims to raise 78 trillion rupiah of conventional
and sharia bonds in January-March. It has sold 25 trillion
rupiah of bonds so far this year.
($1 = 12,110 rupiah)
