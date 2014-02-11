JAKARTA Feb 11 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 1.26 trillion rupiah ($103.51 million) at a sukuk auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy only sold six-month T-bills and 29-year project-based sukuk, with yields mixed compared with the previous auction on Jan. 28.

The yield for six-month sharia T-bills was 6.48549, versus 6.68304 percent. The yield for 29-year project-based sukuk was 9.92995 percent, against 9.84367 percent previously.

There were no winning bids for six- and 13-year project-based sukuk.

Total bids were 5.349 trillion rupiah, lower than 5.816 trillion rupiah from previous auction.

