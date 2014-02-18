JAKARTA Feb 18 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 12.25 trillion rupiah ($1.04 billion) at a bond auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.

The country sold all offered government securities with most yields lower than the previous auction on Feb. 5.

The yield for 1-year T-bill was 6.44258 percent against 6.95000 percent, while yield for 5-year bond was 7.86944 percent.

The yields for 10-year bond was 8.51964 percent, lower than 9.05656 percent, and 20-year bond was 9.1798 percent compared with 9.63318 percent previously.

Total incoming bids were 23.33 trillion rupiah.

($1 = 11,785 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)