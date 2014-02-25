JAKARTA Feb 25 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 1 trillion rupiah ($85.86 million) at a sukuk auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy only sold six-month sharia T-bills with a yield 6.16786 percent, compared with 6.48549 percent in the previous auction on Feb. 11.

There were no winning bids for the six-, 13- and 29-year project-based sukuk.

Total bids were 5.693 trillion rupiah, higher than 5.349 trillion rupiah from previous auction.

On Feb. 11, the ministry raised 6 trillion rupiah of sukuk via a private placement to the state-managed Islamic Haj Fund

($1 = 11,647.5 rupiah)