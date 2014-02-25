BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
JAKARTA Feb 25 Indonesia's finance ministry raised 1 trillion rupiah ($85.86 million) at a sukuk auction on Tuesday, below an indicative target of 1.5 trillion rupiah, the ministry's debt office said.
Southeast Asia's biggest economy only sold six-month sharia T-bills with a yield 6.16786 percent, compared with 6.48549 percent in the previous auction on Feb. 11.
There were no winning bids for the six-, 13- and 29-year project-based sukuk.
Total bids were 5.693 trillion rupiah, higher than 5.349 trillion rupiah from previous auction.
On Feb. 11, the ministry raised 6 trillion rupiah of sukuk via a private placement to the state-managed Islamic Haj Fund
($1 = 11,647.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.