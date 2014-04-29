JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesia raised 8 trillion rupiah ($690.5 million) from the auction of conventional government bonds on Tuesday, as targeted, the debt office said.

The G20 economy sold all offered securities, with most yields higher than the last auction on April 15.

Bids totaled 16.9 trillion rupiah, above the 15.1 trillion rupiah seen in the last sale.

The weighted average yield for three-month T-bill was 5.59909 percent, while the yield for one-year T-bill was 6.52000 percent, higher than 6.34509 percent in the previous auction.

The yield for 15-year bonds was 8.35895 percent, up from 8.21713 percent, and the yield for 20-year bond rose to 8.52891 percent from 8.39987 percent.

Yields for 5-year and for 30-year bonds were 7.60903 percent and 8.74829 percent, respectively.

($1 = 11,586.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)