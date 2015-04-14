JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia sold 8.66 trillion rupiah worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below an inidicative target of 10 trillion, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 5.99200 percent.

The weighted average yields for four-year and 14-year bonds were 7.24475 percent and 7.50983 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 10.014 trillion rupiah, lower than the 15.188 trillion rupiah received on March 31.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.22 for the 14-year bond. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)