JAKARTA Aug 18 Indonesia sold 12 trillion rupiah ($866.86 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The nine-month T-bills had a weighted average yield of 6.63470 percent.

The weighted average yield for six-year bonds was 8.40462 percent, higher than 8.33505 percent in the previous sale on Aug. 4.

The 11-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8,56968 percent. There were no winning bids for the 16-year bond.

Total bids were 20.89 trillion rupiah, lower than the 28.062 trillion rupiah received on Aug. 4.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.4 for the nine-month T-bills.

Foreign investors hold 39.03 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bond as of August 13.

($1 = 13,843.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)