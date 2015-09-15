JAKARTA, Sept 15 Indonesia sold 5.2 trillion rupiah ($361.11 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well below the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the nine-month T-bills was 6.85655 percent.

The weighted average yield for six-year bonds was 8.98780 percent, a higher weighted average yield compared with 8.50360 percent in the previous sale on Sept. 1.

The 16-year bond and the 29-year bond had weighted average yields of 9.47645 percent and 9.64948 percent, respectively.

Total incoming bids were 8.44 trillion rupiah, around half the 16.38 trillion rupiah received on Sept. 1.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.64 for the six-year bonds.

Foreign investors hold 37.72 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Sept. 11.

($1 = 14,400 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)