JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesia sold 1.55 trillion rupiah ($105.6 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, far below the indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the nine-month t-bills was 7.97182 percent, higher than 6.85655 percent from the previous auction on Sept. 15.

The 16-year bonds had the weighted average yield of 9.80750 percent, higher than previous weighted average yield of 9.47645 percent.

There were no winning bids for the Indonesia's six-year and the 11-year bonds.

Total incoming bids were 8.254 trillion rupiah slightly lower than the 8.44 trillion rupiah received on Sept. 15.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.96 for the nine-month t-bills.

Foreign investors hold 37.95 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Sept. 25. ($1 = 14,680 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Anand Basu)