BRIEF-Beijing Airport High-Tech Park to invest 20 mln yuan to set up tourism development JV
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
JAKARTA Oct 27 Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($733.94 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The weighted average yield for the eight-month t-bill was 7.05889 percent.
The weighted average yields for 6-year and 11-year bonds were 8.58626 percent and 8.63441 percent, respectively, higher than previous sale of 8.48327 percent and 8.54727 percent each on Oct. 13.
The 16-year bond had a weighted average yield of 8.93690 percent.
The weighted average yield for the 29-year bond was 9.19930 percent.
Total incoming bids were 12.66 trillion rupiah, higher than the 11.196 trillion rupiah received on Oct. 13.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.99 for the eight-month t-bill.
Foreign investors held 37.06 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds as of Oct. 23. ($1 = 13,625 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.