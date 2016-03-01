JAKARTA, March 1 Indonesia sold 15.6 trillion rupiah ($1.17 billion) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the three-month T-bills was 5.54640 percent and those for the one-year T-bills were 6.31804 percent, lower than 6.37900 percent at the previous sale on Feb. 16.

Bonds maturing in July 2021 had a weighted average yield of 7.94935 percent.

Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted average yield of 8.28980 percent, higher than 7.95995 percent at the previous sale, and those maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 8.65887 percent, higher than 8.32967 percent from the last sale on Feb. 16.

Total incoming bids were 26.58 trillion rupiah, higher than the 24.65 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.29 for the bonds maturing in July 2021.

As of Feb. 26, foreign investors held 38.83 percent of Indonesian government rupiah bonds, Islamic bonds inclusive.

