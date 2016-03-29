JAKARTA, March 29 Indonesia sold 10 trillion rupiah ($746.27 million) worth of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, below the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The weighted average yield for the one-year T-bills was 6.39211 percent, higher than the 6.26235 percent at the previous sale on March 15.

Bonds maturing in September 2026 had a weighted average yield of 7.86973 percent.

The weighted average yields for bonds maturing in May 2031 and May 2036 were 8.30215 percent and 8.31994 percent, respectively, higher than 8.21419 percent and 8.24995 percent each at March 15 auction.

Total incoming bids were 16.05 trillion rupiah, lower than the 22.08 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.18 for bonds maturing in May 2031.

As of March 24, foreign investors held 38.51 percent of all Indonesian government rupiah bonds, including Islamic bonds.

($1 = 13,400 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)