JAKARTA, June 21 Indonesia sold 12.9 trillion
rupiah ($971.53 million) worth of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, slightly above the indicative target of 12 trillion
rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management
office said.
The t-bills maturing in March 2017 had a weighted average
yield of 6.00579 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in July 2021
was 7.46981 percent, higher than 7.45834 percent at
the previous auction on June 7.
Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted
average yield of 7.90953 percent, lower than the previous
auction's 7.91485 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036
was 7.91964 percent.
Total incoming bids were 17.53 trillion rupiah, lower than
42.33 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.32 for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
As of June 20, foreign investors held 39.09 percent of
Indonesian government rupiah bonds, including Islamic bonds.
($1 = 13,278 rupiah)
