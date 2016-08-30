JAKARTA Aug 30 Indonesia sold 13 trillion rupiah ($979.65 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills maturing in December 2016 had a weighted average yield of 5.60306 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in September 2026 was 7.13985 percent.

Bonds maturing in May 2031 had a weighted average yield of 7.39983 percent, higher than the 7.19999 percent yield at the previous auction on Aug. 16.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2036 was 7.47993 percent, higher than the previous auction's yield of 7.31998 percent.

There were no winning bids for the t-bills maturing in August 2017.

Total incoming bids were 22.12 trillion rupiah, lower than the 36.96 trillion rupiah received in the auction on Aug. 16.

The highest bid-to-cover ration was 2.91 for the bonds maturing in May 2036. ($1 = 13,270 rupiah)

