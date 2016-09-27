JAKARTA, Sept 27 Indonesia sold 14 trillion
rupiah ($1.08 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above
the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The t-bills, maturing in June 2017, had a weighted average
yield of 6.00926 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022
was 6.72979 percent, lower than 6.78460 percent at
the previous auction on September 13.
Tuesday auction's weighted average yield for bonds maturing
in May 2027 was 6.90395 percent, lower than 7.02381
percent at the last auction.
Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted
average yield of 7.35880 percent.
Total incoming bids were 19.73 trillion rupiah, higher than
16.53 trillion rupiah received in the auction on September 13.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.91 for the bonds
maturing in May 2027.
($1 = 12,950 rupiah)
