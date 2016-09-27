JAKARTA, Sept 27 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The t-bills, maturing in June 2017, had a weighted average yield of 6.00926 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 6.72979 percent, lower than 6.78460 percent at the previous auction on September 13.

Tuesday auction's weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 6.90395 percent, lower than 7.02381 percent at the last auction.

Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.35880 percent.

Total incoming bids were 19.73 trillion rupiah, higher than 16.53 trillion rupiah received in the auction on September 13.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.91 for the bonds maturing in May 2027.

($1 = 12,950 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xxx)