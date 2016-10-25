JAKARTA Oct 25 Indonesia sold 11.62 trillion rupiah ($893.16 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said.

The T-bills maturing in August 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.99421 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.03968 percent.

Tuesday's auction weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2031 was 7.40879 percent, higher than 7.38959 percent at the last auction on Oct. 11.

Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.59937 percent, higher than 7.49871 percent from the previous auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in February 2044 was 7.73061 percent.

Total incoming bids were worth 15.32 trillion rupiah, higher than 12.77 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Oct. 11.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.36 for the bonds maturing in May 2031.

($1 = 13,010 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)