JAKARTA Oct 25 Indonesia sold 11.62 trillion
rupiah ($893.16 million) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday,
above the indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah, the finance
ministry's financing and risk management office said.
The T-bills maturing in August 2017 had a weighted average
yield of 5.99421 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027
was 7.03968 percent.
Tuesday's auction weighted average yield for bonds maturing
in May 2031 was 7.40879 percent, higher than 7.38959
percent at the last auction on Oct. 11.
Bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted
average yield of 7.59937 percent, higher than 7.49871 percent
from the previous auction.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in February
2044 was 7.73061 percent.
Total incoming bids were worth 15.32 trillion rupiah, higher
than 12.77 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction
on Oct. 11.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.36 for the bonds
maturing in May 2031.
($1 = 13,010 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)