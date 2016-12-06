JAKARTA Dec 6 Indonesia sold 6.2 trillion rupiah ($463.72 million) of bonds at an auction, in line with the indicative target, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in March 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.81175 percent and the T-bills maturing in December 2017 had a weighted average yield of 6.62500 percent.

Tuesday auction's weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 7.63826 percent, higher than 6.96991 percent at the previous auction on Nov. 8.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.89107 percent, higher than 7.33979 percent at the last auction.

There were no winning bids for bonds maturing in May 2036.

Total incoming bids were worth 29.29 trillion rupiah, higher than 22.51 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Nov. 8.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 6.67 for the bonds maturing in May 2027.

($1 = 13,370 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)