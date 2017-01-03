JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) of bonds at an auction, in line with the indicative target, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in April 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.93287 percent and the T-bills maturing in January 2018 had a weighted average yield of 6.78674 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.79954 percent, lower than 7.89107 percent at the previous auction on Dec. 6.

There were no winning bids for bonds maturing in May 2022 and May 2036.

Total incoming bids were worth 36.90 trillion rupiah, higher than the 29.29 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Dec. 6.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.45 for the T-bills maturing in April 2017. ($1 = 13,480 rupiah)

