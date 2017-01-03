JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia sold 15 trillion rupiah
($1.11 billion) of bonds at an auction, in line with the
indicative target, the finance ministry's financing and risk
management office said on Tuesday.
The T-bills maturing in April 2017 had a weighted average
yield of 5.93287 percent and the T-bills maturing in January
2018 had a weighted average yield of 6.78674 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027
was 7.79954 percent, lower than 7.89107 percent at
the previous auction on Dec. 6.
There were no winning bids for bonds maturing in May 2022
and May 2036.
Total incoming bids were worth 36.90 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 29.29 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the
auction on Dec. 6.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.45 for the T-bills
maturing in April 2017.
($1 = 13,480 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)