JAKARTA Jan 17 Indonesia sold 20.35 trillion rupiah ($1.53 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in April 2017 had a weighted average yield of 5.11417 percent, lower than 5.93287 percent at the previous auction on Jan. 3.

The T-bills maturing in January 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.99025 percent, lower than last auction's 6.78674 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 7.50995 percent, lower than 7.79954 percent at the previous auction.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.79936 percent and the bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 8.00985 percent.

Total incoming bids were worth 53.69 trillion rupiah, higher than the 36.90 trillion rupiah worth of bids received in the auction on Jan. 3.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 4.08 for the T-bills maturing in April 2017. ($1 = 13,335 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)