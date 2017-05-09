JAKARTA May 9 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah
of bonds at an auction, below the indicative target of 15
trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk
management office said on Tuesday.
The T-bills maturing in August 2017 had a weighted average
yield of 4.97260 percent, while the T-bills maturing in May 2018
had a weighted average yield of 5.84625 percent.
The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022
was 6.71947 percent, higher than 6.69857 percent at
the last auction on April 25.
The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted
average yield of 7.52402 percent.
The bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted
average yield of 7.82987 percent, higher than last auction's
7.73974 percent.
Total incoming bids were worth more than 24 trillion rupiah
($1.80 billion), compared with the 47.14 trillion rupiah
received in the auction on April 25.
The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 times for the bonds
maturing in May 2036.
($1 = 13,345 rupiah)
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy;
Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)