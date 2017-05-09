JAKARTA May 9 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah of bonds at an auction, below the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The T-bills maturing in August 2017 had a weighted average yield of 4.97260 percent, while the T-bills maturing in May 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.84625 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2022 was 6.71947 percent, higher than 6.69857 percent at the last auction on April 25.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.52402 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.82987 percent, higher than last auction's 7.73974 percent.

Total incoming bids were worth more than 24 trillion rupiah ($1.80 billion), compared with the 47.14 trillion rupiah received in the auction on April 25.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.74 times for the bonds maturing in May 2036.

($1 = 13,345 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)