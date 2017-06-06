JAKARTA, June 6 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The government sold t-bills maturing in September 2017 with a weighted average yield of 4.95300 percent.

The T-bills maturing in June 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.82984 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.66981 percent.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in May 2027 was 6.92990 percent, higher than 6.92116 percent at the last auction on May 23.

The bonds maturing in August 2032 had a weighted average yield of 7.38672 percent, higher than previous auction's 7.35253 percent.

Total incoming bids were 33.60 trillion rupiah, lower than 43.87 trillion rupiah received at the last auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.35 for the bonds maturing in May 2027. ($1 = 13,290 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)