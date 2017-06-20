JAKARTA, June 20 Indonesia sold 14.65 trillion rupiah ($1.10 billion) of bonds at an auction, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.

The government sold t-bills maturing in September 2017 with a weighted average yield of 4.95751 percent, higher than 4.95300 percent at the last auction on June 6.

The T-bills maturing in March 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.59522 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.62973 percent, down from 6.66981 percent in the previous auction.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in August 2032 was 7.33942 percent, lower than 7.38672 percent at the last auction on June 6.

The bonds maturing in May 2036 had a weighted average yield of 7.51596 percent.

Total incoming bids were 22.26 trillion rupiah, lower than 33.60 trillion rupiah received at the last auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.53 for the T-bills maturing in March 2018.

