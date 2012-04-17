April 17 Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, sold $2.5 billion worth of U.S. dollar-denominated debt, with a bigger-than-expected issue of 10-year and 30-year global bonds, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on T ues day.

The government took advantage of lower yields that came after it obtained a second investment grade credit rating in mid-January.

A new 10-year debt issue brought in $2 billion instead of an expected $1.5 billion. It was sold at a discounted price of 99.176, bringing a yield of 3.85 percent and a coupon of 3.75 percent. The issue is 184.8 basis points over the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury.

The sale of an additional $500 million worth of the 5.25 percent 2042 bond was priced at 104.636, yielding 4.95 percent, putting it 180.6 basis points over its benchmark 30-year U.S. Treasury bond. The total outstanding for the issue is now $2.25 billion.

Moody's Investors Service lifted Indonesia to its lowest investment grade rating of Baa3, with a stable outlook, in mid-January. Moody's now matches Fitch's decision in December to raise Indonesia to BBB-minus, also with a stable outlook. Standard & Poor's remains one notch below in junk territory with a BB-plus rating. However, the outlook is positive, indicating an increase in the rating is possible.

Both Moody's and Fitch rated the new issues in line with their current Indonesian sovereign ratings.

Bankers provided investors with an initial guidance price of 104.125, or a yield of 4.982 percent on the 30-year bond, representing a 1.35 discount to the 2042 bond's market price early on Tue sday, IFR said, citing unidentified investors.

The 10-year bond yield was indicated at about 4.05 percent, offering a new issue premium of 15 basis points, IFR said, citing investor sources.

JP Morgan and Standard Chartered managed the deal.

Prior to the final sale, the director of debt at the finance ministry, Bhimantara Widyajala, declined to comment on the global bond, saying only that it had raised more than targeted in recent local auctions.

Offshore investors have bought a net 2.15 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($234 million) of Indonesian government bonds so far in April, though they trimmed their holdings slightly after the central bank left interest rates on hold this month.

These latest dollar-denominated issues may have led the government to reject bids for long tenor bonds in a local currency debt auction on Tuesday, when it did not sell 10-, 15- or 20-year bonds and raised less than half its 6 trillion rupiah ($653.95 million)target.

"Indonesia is keen to maintain a presence in the international market and it is a good move as demand appears to be good," said Pin Ru Tan, rates strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong said before the issue priced in New York.

"This has given the debt management office scope to reduce the local currency bond supply at the auction today, reducing supply pressures in the domestic market."