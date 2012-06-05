JAKARTA, June 5 Indonesia sold 7.5 trillion rupiah ($797.87 million) of government bonds in an auction on Tuesday, with yields up across the curve from auctions last month. Following are the results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 1-yr 5-yr 10-yr 20-yr T-bills bonds bonds bonds FR0060 FR0061 FR0058 Incoming bids 2.425 2.680 4.652 4.410 (trln rph) Winning bids 0.730 1.550 3.500 1.720 (trln rph) - Competitive 0.250 1.550 3.375 1.720 bids - Non competitive 0.480 - 0.125 - bids Lowest yield 4.12500 5.40625 6.43750 7.21875 (pct) Highest yield 4.81250 6.00000 6.87500 7.37500 (pct) Weighted avg 4.12500 5.56895 6.50282 7.24809 yield Bid-to-cover 3.32 1.73 1.33 2.56 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 9,400 rupiah) (Compiled by Rieka Rahadiana)