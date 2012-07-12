JAKARTA, July 12 Indonesia aims to raise 6 trillion rupiah ($637.28 million) worth of conventional government bonds in a debt auction on July 17, the debt auction said in a statement on Thursday.

The finance ministry plans to sell 3-month and 1-year T-bills, as well as long term bonds with maturities of 5-, 20- and 30-years. ($1 = 9,415 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)