(Finance ministry corrects auction date to Nov 12)

JAKARTA Nov 7 Indonesia's finance ministry aims to raise 5 trillion rupiah ($519.75 million) worth of conventional bonds at an auction on Nov. 12, the debt office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ministry plans to sell T-bills maturing in Feb 2013 and Nov 2013, as well as long term bonds with 6-year, 16-year and 21-year maturities.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy on Monday raised 60 billion yen from its Samurai Bonds with a coupon of 1.13 percent.

