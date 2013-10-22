JAKARTA, Oct 22 Indonesia raised 12 trillion
rupiah ($1.06 billion) of government bonds on Tuesday, above an
indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry's
debt office said.
According to the ministry's debt office, the highest
bid-to-cover ratio was 4.91 for 16-year bills, with
yields lower than previous auction on Oct. 8.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in billions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
1-yr 6-yr 11-yr 16-yr 31-yr
T-bill <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00 <IDFR00
69=> 70=> 71=> 67=>
Incoming 3.306 8.5225 9.929 10.795 1.1497
bids (trln
rph)
Winning bids 1 4.8 3.3 2.2 0.7
(trln rph)
- 0.8 4.685 2.975 2.150 0.665
Competitive
bids
- Non 0.3 0.115 0.325 0.05 0.035
competitive
bids
Lowest yield 5.60000 6.98000 7.38000 7.75000 8.15000
(pct)
Highest 6.50000 7.50000 7.70000 8.40000 8.58000
yield (pct)
Weighted avg 5.85219 7.14285 7.42165 7.82447 8.29026
yield
Bid-to-cover 3.31 1.78 3.01 4.91 1.64
ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,335 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by xx)