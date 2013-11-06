Nov 6 Indonesia raised 8 trillion rupiah ($704.5
million) of government bonds on Wednesday, as targeted, with
most yields rising from the previous auction on Oct. 22, the
finance ministry's debt office said.
Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
3-mth 1-yr 11-yr 16-yr 21-yr
T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR007 <IDFR006
=> 1=> 8=>
Incoming 2.052 0.6601 4.498 1.613 2.8928
bids (trln
rph)
Winning 1 0.450 3.950 0.950 1.650
bids (trln
rph)
- 1 0.350 3.950 0.950 1.625
Competitive
bids
- Non 0.00 0.100 0.00 0.00 0.025
competitive
bids
Lowest 5.00000 5.95000 7.85000 8.20000 8.53000
yield (pct)
Highest 6.50000 7.15000 8.30000 8.75000 8.95000
yield (pct)
Weighted 5.35800 6.19991 8.02940 8.47277 8.60884
avg yield
Bid-to-cove 2.05 1.47 1.14 1.70 1.75
r ratio
NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not
bids absorbed by the ministry.
($1 = 11,355 rupiah)
(Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)