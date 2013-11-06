Nov 6 Indonesia raised 8 trillion rupiah ($704.5 million) of government bonds on Wednesday, as targeted, with most yields rising from the previous auction on Oct. 22, the finance ministry's debt office said. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. 3-mth 1-yr 11-yr 16-yr 21-yr T-bill T-bill <IDFR0070 <IDFR007 <IDFR006 => 1=> 8=> Incoming 2.052 0.6601 4.498 1.613 2.8928 bids (trln rph) Winning 1 0.450 3.950 0.950 1.650 bids (trln rph) - 1 0.350 3.950 0.950 1.625 Competitive bids - Non 0.00 0.100 0.00 0.00 0.025 competitive bids Lowest 5.00000 5.95000 7.85000 8.20000 8.53000 yield (pct) Highest 6.50000 7.15000 8.30000 8.75000 8.95000 yield (pct) Weighted 5.35800 6.19991 8.02940 8.47277 8.60884 avg yield Bid-to-cove 2.05 1.47 1.14 1.70 1.75 r ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 11,355 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)